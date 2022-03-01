TFcon is very happy to announce Ed Bosco the voice of Ultra Magnus and Soundwave in War For Cybertron will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022
. Ed will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Ed Bosco is presented by The Chosen Prime
. Tickets are now on sale at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets
The post Transformers voice actor Ed Bosco to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...