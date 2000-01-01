Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Optimus Puto
Is Toy snowman a reputable website?
I just found a canadian retailer that sells transformers out of montreal , the name is Toy snowman . They have a FB page as well as a website. i just wanna know if they are reputable before i make a purchase. Thanks
cr3d1t
Re: Is Toy snowman a reputable website?
I bought from him recently. You can check out the thread I started at the time. http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=80000

I thought the experience was good. He seems to get figures a lot sooner than retail and the prices are the same. Free shipping with orders of 90$ or more, too.

Last Thursday I ordered some more figures from him but I haven't gotten a shipping notice yet.
