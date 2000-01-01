Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Is Toy snowman a reputable website?
Today, 05:14 PM
Optimus Puto
Generation 2
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: canada
Posts: 102
Is Toy snowman a reputable website?
I just found a canadian retailer that sells transformers out of montreal , the name is Toy snowman . They have a FB page as well as a website. i just wanna know if they are reputable before i make a purchase. Thanks
Today, 05:30 PM
cr3d1t
Machine War
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Laval
Posts: 215
Re: Is Toy snowman a reputable website?
I bought from him recently. You can check out the thread I started at the time.
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=80000
I thought the experience was good. He seems to get figures a lot sooner than retail and the prices are the same. Free shipping with orders of 90$ or more, too.
Last Thursday I ordered some more figures from him but I haven't gotten a shipping notice yet.
