Re: Is Toy snowman a reputable website?



I thought the experience was good. He seems to get figures a lot sooner than retail and the prices are the same. Free shipping with orders of 90$ or more, too.



Last Thursday I ordered some more figures from him but I haven't gotten a shipping notice yet.

