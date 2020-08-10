|
Transformers Earthrise Micro Masters Direct-Hit & Power Punch (Battle Squad) Found At
Thanks to 2005 Boards member Spartan Prime*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of the*Transformers Earthrise Micro Masters Direct-Hit & Power Punch (Battle Squad) at US retail. This is an Earthrise repack of the figures which were part of the Siege Wave 5 Micro Masters. A good chance to grab them if you couldnt find them when they were originally released. Happy hunting!
