Fans Toys FT-28 Hydra (Masterpiece scaled Sixshot) Test Shot



Thanks 2005 Boards member dalianjj we have an extensive gallery of*Fans Toys FT-28 Hydra (Masterpiece scaled Sixshot) Test Shot. This is a very impressive take on the great G1 Decepticon sixchanger. A very clean and nest design which is very similar to the G1 animation model in all his modes. Besides his classics guns, he will include 2 cool ninja swords. If you want to get an idea of his size, there are comparison shots with other Fans Toys releases like*Fans Toys FT-18 Lupus (Masterpiece Weirdwolf) amd*Fans Toys FT-16 Sovereign (MP Galvatron). This is Fans Toys first test shot. The



Thanks 2005 Boards member dalianjj we have an extensive gallery of*Fans Toys FT-28 Hydra (Masterpiece scaled Sixshot) Test Shot. This is a very impressive take on the great G1 Decepticon sixchanger. A very clean and nest design which is very similar to the G1 animation model in all his modes. Besides his classics guns, he will include 2 cool ninja swords. If you want to get an idea of his size, there are comparison shots with other Fans Toys releases like*Fans Toys FT-18 Lupus (Masterpiece Weirdwolf) amd*Fans Toys FT-16 Sovereign (MP Galvatron). This is Fans Toys first test shot.





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.