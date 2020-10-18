Its time for another international sightings report courtesy of all 2005 Board members around the world. Not many sightings this time, but hot items have been spotted in Singapore and Taiwan, including the elusive Quintesson Pit Of Judgment. Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 2 Voyager & Deluxe In Singapore*
*2005 Boards member*lake88 found the new Netflix WFC Voyager Soundwave and Optimus Prime plus Deluxe Chromia, Elita-1 and Bumblebe at BHS*Bugis. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/taiwan-transformers-sightings.155110/page-10#post-18429426">Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 2 Voyager & Deluxe, Generations Selects, Transformers Prime reissues, Earthrise Deluxe Wave 3 & Voyager Wave 2 And Quintesson Pit Of Judgement* Taiwan » Continue Reading.
