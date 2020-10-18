Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  October Week 3
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,573
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  October Week 3


Its time for another international sightings report courtesy of all 2005 Board members around the world. Not many sightings this time, but hot items have been spotted in Singapore and Taiwan, including the elusive Quintesson Pit Of Judgment. Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 2 Voyager &#38; Deluxe In Singapore* *2005 Boards member*lake88 found the new Netflix WFC Voyager Soundwave and Optimus Prime plus Deluxe Chromia, Elita-1 and Bumblebe at BHS*Bugis. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/taiwan-transformers-sightings.155110/page-10#post-18429426">Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 2 Voyager &#38; Deluxe, Generations Selects, Transformers Prime reissues, Earthrise Deluxe Wave 3 &#38; Voyager Wave 2 And Quintesson Pit Of Judgement* Taiwan &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  October Week 3 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Soundwave Platinum Edition. NO CASSETTES
Transformers
Brand New Optimus Prime Transformers Adult Xtra Large Costume
Transformers
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime Diamond Select Bust 54/1500 2007 Minor Damage
Transformers
Transformers G1 Soundwave Hard Hero Porcelain Bust 2002 2366/5000
Transformers
Transformers G1 Devastator Hard Hero Porcelain Bust
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Vintage G1 Exclusive Decepticon Soundwave
Transformers
RARE = Takara 1984 Watch Q Colt Combat Custom Transformers Figure Doll Gun RoBoT
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:18 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.