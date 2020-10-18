|
Transformers Studio Series SS-69 Devastator In-Hand Gallery
Via Weibo
we can share for you an extensive in-hand gallery of the new*Transformers Studio Series SS-69 Devastator. This massive multi-pack contains all the 8 Studio Series Constructicons with a bit of extra paint apps in some of the individual figures. The images show great comparison shots of each Contructicon from the pack next to their individual release. A good chance to buy this combiner in one single box and payment. Click on the bar to see all the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards. Studio Series SS-69 can already » Continue Reading.
