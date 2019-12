New Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Optimus Listing on Amazon.com

2005 Boards member*TheBeastman*is giving us the heads up that the New Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Optimus is Available on Amazon.com. This new mold stands at 9 inches tall in robot mode and converts to truck mode in six steps, packed with a cool, colored Energon Armor and an*Energon Axe Action Attack gimmick. This mold was officially scheduled by January 1st, 2020 but you can already find it via* Amazon.com. There are some strange details on the listing though. First, the*$16.75 price which does not match the official $29.99 price, and the fact that it sold via Amazon Warehouse as a » Continue Reading. The post New Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Optimus Listing on Amazon.com appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM