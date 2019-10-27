Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Optimus Listing on Amazon.com
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,883
New Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Optimus Listing on Amazon.com


2005 Boards member*TheBeastman*is giving us the heads up that the New Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Optimus is Available on Amazon.com. This new mold stands at 9 inches tall in robot mode and converts to truck mode in six steps, packed with a cool, colored Energon Armor and an*Energon Axe Action Attack gimmick. This mold was officially scheduled by January 1st, 2020 but you can already find it via*Amazon.com. There are some strange details on the listing though. First, the*$16.75 price which does not match the official $29.99 price, and the fact that it sold via Amazon Warehouse as a &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Optimus Listing on Amazon.com appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Defensor Protectobots
Transformers
1985 G1 Original Transformers Autobot Air Guardian Jetfire Complete
Transformers
Retro Hasbro 1980s G1 Transformers Vintage Takara Diaclone Lot Sale N.C. + Parts
Transformers
1985 ROBOTECH MATCHBOX MIRIYA 6" ACTION FIGURE HTF RARE
Transformers
1984 HASBRO TRANS FORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME TOY & BOX
Transformers
Iron Factory EX-16H Pink Assassin 3rd Party Transformers CW Hunter Arcee
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:09 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.