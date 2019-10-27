|
New Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Optimus Listing on Amazon.com
2005 Boards member*TheBeastman*is giving us the heads up that the New Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Optimus is Available on Amazon.com. This new mold stands at 9 inches tall in robot mode and converts to truck mode in six steps, packed with a cool, colored Energon Armor and an*Energon Axe Action Attack gimmick. This mold was officially scheduled by January 1st, 2020
but you can already find it via*Amazon.com.
There are some strange details on the listing though. First, the*$16.75 price which does not match the official $29.99 price, and the fact that it sold via Amazon Warehouse as a » Continue Reading.
The post New Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Optimus Listing on Amazon.com
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.