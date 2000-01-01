|
Lifedragon99 - TFcon 2019 Wants list.
Heading to TFcon Saturday only.
Looking for these bots, if you have any let me know and we can set up a meet.
Movie - Incinerator
Hunt for the Decepticons - Highbrow
Transformers Legends LG-EX Convobat
Combiner Wars
DLX - Protectobot Blades
DLX - Protectobot Rook
DLX - Protectobot First Aid
DLX - Protectobot Streetwise
Voyager - Protectobot Hot Spot
Combiner Wars G2 Bruticus
Unite Warriors Grand Galvatron
Unite Warriors Bladigus
The Last Knight
Voyager Megatron
Infernocus
Transformers Trading Card Game.
Non Transformers
(low Priority)
CHARACTER CARDS
01 - Arcee
02 - Autobot Cosmos
07 - Bombshell
09 - Bumblebee - Legendary Warrior
10 - Chop Shop
11 - Chromia
14 - Decepticon Shockwave
21 - Grimlcok
22 - Inferno
23 - Insecticon Skrapnel
28 - Nemesis Prime
29 - Optimus Prime - Battlefield Legend
33 - Ransack0
36 - Starcream - Air Commander
38 - Sunstorm
REGULAR CARDS
028 - Energon Axe (R)
037 - I Still Function (R)
069 - Static Laser of Ironhide (R)
Marvel Legends
EBgames/Walgreens Exclusive The Thing
Mystique
Infinity War Thor
Mattel DCUC
Anything Green Lantern Related, from all colours of the lantern spectrum.
__________________
My Wants: Click HERE
Last edited by lifedragon99; Today at 09:20 PM.