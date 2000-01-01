Lifedragon99 - TFcon 2019 Wants list.

Heading to TFcon Saturday only.







Looking for these bots, if you have any let me know and we can set up a meet.







Movie - Incinerator

Hunt for the Decepticons - Highbrow

Transformers Legends LG-EX Convobat







Combiner Wars



DLX - Protectobot Blades

DLX - Protectobot Rook

DLX - Protectobot First Aid

DLX - Protectobot Streetwise

Voyager - Protectobot Hot Spot

Combiner Wars G2 Bruticus





Unite Warriors Grand Galvatron

Unite Warriors Bladigus



The Last Knight



Voyager Megatron

Infernocus





Transformers Trading Card Game.







Non Transformers

(low Priority)



CHARACTER CARDS



01 - Arcee

02 - Autobot Cosmos

07 - Bombshell

09 - Bumblebee - Legendary Warrior

10 - Chop Shop

11 - Chromia

14 - Decepticon Shockwave

21 - Grimlcok

22 - Inferno

23 - Insecticon Skrapnel

28 - Nemesis Prime

29 - Optimus Prime - Battlefield Legend

33 - Ransack0

36 - Starcream - Air Commander

38 - Sunstorm



REGULAR CARDS



028 - Energon Axe (R)

037 - I Still Function (R)

069 - Static Laser of Ironhide (R)





Marvel Legends

EBgames/Walgreens Exclusive The Thing

Mystique

Infinity War Thor







Mattel DCUC

Anything Green Lantern Related, from all colours of the lantern spectrum.



