FEZaid Arabian Knight Join Date: Jul 2012 Location: Democratic Federated Republic of Carbombya Posts: 1,252

''Last Week Until TFcon'' SALE Hello,



I am attending TFcon 2019 TORONTO this year, These are the items I will be bringing with me to sell.



I will be there for the whole event, so if you are interested in anything or have questions, contact me.

Not all the figures come with their boxes, it is indicated which one do.



Request to hold onto figures are taken; first come, first serve.



Shipping is also an option.





The prices noted in CYAN are the special prices for TFcon only.





WANTED

MMC - Titanika (Strika); I require the box and the figure to be in good to mint condition.





3rd party

Mastermind Creations - Dicamus (Roadbuster) - 130 Complete w/ box SALE PRICE 100

Fansproject - Combes Robin - 120 w/ box, extra sword SALE PRICE 100

Fansproject - Dai-Z (Dai Atlas) - SOLD

Master Made - Distruction Scorpion (Scorponok) - 200 complete SALE PRICE 150



Takara

Legends - Ultra Magnus - 60 w/ Minimus Ambus (not Alpha Trion) SALE PRICE 50

MP13 - Soundwave w/ Laserbeak - 200 complete w/ KO Ratbat,Ravege, Rumble, Frenzy, Buzzsaw SALE PRICE 150

Galaxy Force - Galaxy Convoy - 300 Complete MINT SALE PRICE 250



Hasbro

TF Prime - Ripclaw - 10 Complete SALE PRICE 5

Armada - Sideways 10 Complete SALE PRICE 5

Power Core Comibiners - Heavy Treads - 10 Complete SALE PRICE 5

Beast Machines - Deluxe Optimus Primal - 10 Complete SALE PRICE 5



DC Universe

Wave 16 - Mercury - 5 Complete

Wave 20 - Red Arrow - 5 Missing arrows and bow is broken

BAF part - Nekron left arm - 5



Marvel Legends (these figures do not come with the BAF part unless sealed)

Rhino Wave - White Tiger - 10 complete

Odin Wave - Scarlet Witch - SOLD

BAF part - Thanos' head + left arm - 5

BAF part - Sasquatch right arm - 5

Baf part - Titus right leg - 5



Japanese Imports

Super Robot Chogokin - Grendizer w/ Sapzer UFO - 150 Complete w/ box SALE PRICE 120

Soul of Chogokin - GX-34R Gunbuster - Buster Gokin Colors - 350 Complete w/ box SALE PRICE 300

Soul of Chogokin - GX-76 Grendizer D.C. w/ Spazer 320 SALE PRICE 300

Hi-Resolution - 1/100 Barbatos - 150 Complete SALE PRICE 100

Figma - 153 Link (Skyward Sword) - 50 Complete SALE PRICE 30

Figma - 198 Strength TV Animation Ver. - 100 Complete SALE PRICE 80

Figma - SP-048 Labrys (Red ver.) - 70 Complete w/ box SALE PRICE 50

Figma - SP-059 Ninsatsu Hattori Hanzou - 50 Complete SALE PRICE 30

Figma - SP-060 Racing Miku 2015 ver. - 200 Complete w/ box, also the exclusive keychain SALE PRICE 150

Figma - EX-032 Link (A Link Between Worlds) DX ver. - 70 Complete SALES PRICE 50

Figma - 272 Angela Balzac - 120 Complete w/box and exclusive face SALES PRICE 100

GSC - Zero Suit Samus Aran - 100 w/ box SALES PRICE 80

Vertex - Valkyria Chronicles Selvaria Bles - 120 w/ box SALE PRICE 100

Max Factory - Battleship Re-Class - 120 Complete w/ box SALE PRICE 100

Check out my feedback __________________