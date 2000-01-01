|
''Last Week Until TFcon'' SALE
Hello,
I am attending TFcon 2019 TORONTO this year, These are the items I will be bringing with me to sell.
I will be there for the whole event, so if you are interested in anything or have questions, contact me.
Not all the figures come with their boxes, it is indicated which one do.
Request to hold onto figures are taken; first come, first serve.
Shipping is also an option.
The prices noted in CYAN are the special prices for TFcon only.
WANTED
MMC - Titanika (Strika); I require the box and the figure to be in good to mint condition.
3rd party
Mastermind Creations - Dicamus (Roadbuster) - 130 Complete w/ box SALE PRICE 100
Fansproject - Combes Robin - 120 w/ box, extra sword SALE PRICE 100
Fansproject - Dai-Z (Dai Atlas) - SOLD
Master Made - Distruction Scorpion (Scorponok) - 200 complete SALE PRICE 150
Takara
Legends - Ultra Magnus - 60 w/ Minimus Ambus (not Alpha Trion) SALE PRICE 50
MP13 - Soundwave w/ Laserbeak - 200 complete w/ KO Ratbat,Ravege, Rumble, Frenzy, Buzzsaw SALE PRICE 150
Galaxy Force - Galaxy Convoy - 300 Complete MINT SALE PRICE 250
Hasbro
TF Prime - Ripclaw - 10 Complete SALE PRICE 5
Armada - Sideways 10 Complete SALE PRICE 5
Power Core Comibiners - Heavy Treads - 10 Complete SALE PRICE 5
Beast Machines - Deluxe Optimus Primal - 10 Complete SALE PRICE 5
DC Universe
Wave 16 - Mercury - 5 Complete
Wave 20 - Red Arrow - 5 Missing arrows and bow is broken
BAF part - Nekron left arm - 5
Marvel Legends (these figures do not come with the BAF part unless sealed)
Rhino Wave - White Tiger - 10 complete
Odin Wave - Scarlet Witch - SOLD
BAF part - Thanos' head + left arm - 5
BAF part - Sasquatch right arm - 5
Baf part - Titus right leg - 5
Japanese Imports
Super Robot Chogokin - Grendizer w/ Sapzer UFO - 150 Complete w/ box SALE PRICE 120
Soul of Chogokin - GX-34R Gunbuster - Buster Gokin Colors - 350 Complete w/ box SALE PRICE 300
Soul of Chogokin - GX-76 Grendizer D.C. w/ Spazer 320 SALE PRICE 300
Hi-Resolution - 1/100 Barbatos - 150 Complete SALE PRICE 100
Figma - 153 Link (Skyward Sword) - 50 Complete SALE PRICE 30
Figma - 198 Strength TV Animation Ver. - 100 Complete SALE PRICE 80
Figma - SP-048 Labrys (Red ver.) - 70 Complete w/ box SALE PRICE 50
Figma - SP-059 Ninsatsu Hattori Hanzou - 50 Complete SALE PRICE 30
Figma - SP-060 Racing Miku 2015 ver. - 200 Complete w/ box, also the exclusive keychain SALE PRICE 150
Figma - EX-032 Link (A Link Between Worlds) DX ver. - 70 Complete SALES PRICE 50
Figma - 272 Angela Balzac - 120 Complete w/box and exclusive face SALES PRICE 100
GSC - Zero Suit Samus Aran - 100 w/ box SALES PRICE 80
Vertex - Valkyria Chronicles Selvaria Bles - 120 w/ box SALE PRICE 100
Max Factory - Battleship Re-Class - 120 Complete w/ box SALE PRICE 100