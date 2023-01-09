|
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Junior Novelization Cover Art Revealed
Not too long ago, we reported
the news of*the novelization of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts aimed at pre-schoolers. Today, we have the cover art of the two books titled ‘Mission At The Museum‘ and ‘The Search Is On‘. The cover for*Mission At The Museum is also giving us our first look at the Hasbro Control Art of Scourge. You can check out both covers, after the jump.
The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Junior Novelization Cover Art Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
