Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Junior Novelization Cover Art Revealed

Not too long ago, we reported the news of*the novelization of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts aimed at pre-schoolers. Today, we have the cover art of the two books titled 'Mission At The Museum' and 'The Search Is On'. The cover for*Mission At The Museum is also giving us our first look at the Hasbro Control Art of Scourge. You can check out both covers, after the jump.