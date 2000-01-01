Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
TFcon Toronto 2019 to host Transformers TCG Tournament
Good news fans of the Transformers Trading Card Game! TFcon sponsor Ages Three and Up will be hosting the latest Siege Wave 1 TCG Tournaments all weekend for your chance to win Exclusive Promo Cards and Other Amazing Prizes!

The cost to enter each tournament is $30 and will include all the sealed card packs you need to play (you will not need to bring your own sets). Seating is limited, so make sure you show up early to sign up. You must be an attendee at TFcon and have a wristband in order to take part (wristband for TFcon sold at the door or in advance at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets).

Grand Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 winners of each tournament and extra participation prizing will be awarded based on attendance, so tell your friends, tell your friends friends and gather as many competitors as possible for a weekend of card battling fun!

Tournaments are open to everyone, but some knowledge of the game is required as these tournaments are timed and will slow down other players if you are completely new to the game.

For those who are completely new to the game and want to learn, or for those who just want to bring your own deck and do some casual play, we will have an open play room for you to sit down and play at your own pace. We will also be selling packs of the latest sets (Siege and Rise of the Combiners), card supplies (sleeves, deck boxes etc.) and giving deals on whole boxes in the open play room.

For more information on Tournament Schedule, Setup, Rules and Prizing please check out the following link: https://www.tfcon.ca/transformers-tr...ame-tournament
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets

Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama and Livio Ramondelli.

TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online.
Ultra Maverick
Re: TFcon Toronto 2019 to host Transformers TCG Tournament
Nice!
Haven't played a tournament yet, let alone a sealed one.

Count me in!!
