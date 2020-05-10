|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up May Week 2
And we are back with our international sightings round up. We know we are facing difficult times, but at the same time we know many fans need some distraction and relax. Stay alert and respect your countries regulations. This week Chile gets new Authentics molds at shelves, Malaysian fans can grab new Leader class toys and Russian stores receive some Siege and Cyberverse toys: Transformers Authentics “Alpha” Ratchet In Chile
*A member from the Transformers Chile Facebook group
A member from the Transformers Chile Facebook group reported that the new Authentics Wave 3 Alpha Ratchet was spotted at Lider store in Santiago. His wave partner Sounwave should be
.
