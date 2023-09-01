|
|
Today, 12:35 PM
|
#1
|
|
Looking for a G1 canada light blue Optimus Prime
Looking for a G1 canada light blue OP, 100% Complete with box.
PM if you have one or you know who has one.
Cheers!
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:07 PM.