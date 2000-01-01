Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:38 AM
imfallenangel
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 188
Lost my Siege Sideswipe gun, Ottawa area
Well, no matter how careful I've been, somehow, I've misplaced my Siege Sideswipe gun and after I've looked everywhere I could think it must be, I've not been able to find it... neither has my wife and daughter that's tried to locate it... and it's driving me crazy.

So, if anyone's not that happy with their Siege Sideswipe in my area (Ottawa/Gatineau) and willing to let it go at a fair price, I'd be happy to pick it up (as I'd rather pick up as I hate the shipping/mail thing), otherwise, I'm going to end up having to buy another one when a sale can happen, or such.

Heck a 3d printed reproduction of decent quality would be fine. I have to get myself a 3-d printer one day.. *sigh*
