Old Today, 12:58 PM   #1
savagephil
Beast Machine
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: toronto
Posts: 474
Haslab Victory Leo
So I got a spare victory Leo, as a replacement part for my victory saber, when all I needed were replacement shoulder cannons.

So I have that victory Leo for sale if anyone wants him. So anyone looking for a generations victory Leo, here he is.
He is brand new, just has the one shoulder cannon that came with vs that is missing the tab piece . If someone has a 3d printer u can easily print a piece that can go in, and then both shoulder cannons can go on back

Asking 150 but it's negotiable
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20221228_2305527.jpg Views: 3 Size: 92.3 KB ID: 53089   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20221228_2306538~2.jpg Views: 1 Size: 92.1 KB ID: 53090   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20221228_2307220~2.jpg Views: 1 Size: 92.4 KB ID: 53091  
