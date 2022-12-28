|
Haslab Victory Leo
So I got a spare victory Leo, as a replacement part for my victory saber, when all I needed were replacement shoulder cannons.
So I have that victory Leo for sale if anyone wants him. So anyone looking for a generations victory Leo, here he is.
He is brand new, just has the one shoulder cannon that came with vs that is missing the tab piece . If someone has a 3d printer u can easily print a piece that can go in, and then both shoulder cannons can go on back
Asking 150 but it's negotiable