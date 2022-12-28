Today, 12:58 PM #1 savagephil Beast Machine Join Date: Dec 2012 Location: toronto Posts: 474 Haslab Victory Leo So I got a spare victory Leo, as a replacement part for my victory saber, when all I needed were replacement shoulder cannons.



So I have that victory Leo for sale if anyone wants him. So anyone looking for a generations victory Leo, here he is.

He is brand new, just has the one shoulder cannon that came with vs that is missing the tab piece . If someone has a 3d printer u can easily print a piece that can go in, and then both shoulder cannons can go on back



Asking 150 but it's negotiable Attached Thumbnails

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

