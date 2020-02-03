Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,144

Transformers Earthrise Voyager Grapple In-Hand Images



Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*incapable hulk*we have some great in-hand images of the new*Transformers Earthrise Voyager Grapple for your viewing pleasure. Grapple is another nice mold in the Earthrise line loaded with tons of G1 spirit. We are sure your optics will be pleased with the clear shots in both modes. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post, and then join to the discussion on the 2005 Boards for even more images!



