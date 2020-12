Today, 11:31 AM #1 Yazof Mini-Con Join Date: Nov 2020 Location: Nova Scotia Posts: 1 Question on KO MP Soundwave 1.So what is the best KO Soundwave?

2. Does the THF tape corps fit into the generic KO soundwave?

3. Is there a KO Stripes? Today, 11:57 AM #2 UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 582 Re: Question on KO MP Soundwave Quote: Yazof Originally Posted by 1.So what is the best KO Soundwave?

2. Does the THF tape corps fit into the generic KO soundwave?

3. Is there a KO Stripes?

1 - sellers like showz will sell the better quality ones while others may have some without clicky ratchets in the joints. Im sure someone knows the ko branding of the better ones.





2 - yes, i have 2 ko soundwaves made by different companies and the tapes fit both





3 - no. just the soundwave 6 have KOs 1 - sellers like showz will sell the better quality ones while others may have some without clicky ratchets in the joints. Im sure someone knows the ko branding of the better ones.2 - yes, i have 2 ko soundwaves made by different companies and the tapes fit both3 - no. just the soundwave 6 have KOs

List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048



List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504



Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180



Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M __________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge