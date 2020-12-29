Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,936
Threezero DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime Pre-Orders Live & Product Informati


Threezero website have updated their pre-order listing for their impressive*DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime action figure. Read on for the product description: Hasbro and threezero are thrilled to present you Optimus Prime from the Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen film as the next figure in the Transformers DLX Collectible Figure Series! At 11.2 inches (28.4 cm) tall, the Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen  DLX Optimus Prime collectible figure features approximately 57 points of articulation, a die-cast metal frame, and LED illuminated eyes. Accessories include two Ion Blasters, Dual Energon Swords and an Interchangeable Battle Mask and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Threezero DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime Pre-Orders Live & Product Information appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



