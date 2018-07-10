|
The Chosen Prime Newsletter for July 10, 2018
TFW2005 friend and sponsor The Chosen Prime brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the full listing! Greetings from The Chosen Prime! We will be at TFCon Toronto, July 13-15, so if you’re attending definitely come by our booth and say hello! For tickets or more information, visit TFCon.ca
We have a number of new arrivals and pre-orders available, presented below. Let us know if there’s a particular product you’re looking for that isn’t listed here or on the website. Happy shopping! LATEST PRE-ORDERS
__________________
The TFcon Toronto 2018
will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
Special guests:
DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated
GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron
HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1
DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1
DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer
AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer
JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light
ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist
NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist
SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist
Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN