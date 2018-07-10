Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,619

WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 517 Now Online





Blast off with Seth and Vangelus, who may well discover that an alien can turn into a box. You can download and comment on it here: WTF@TFW – Episode 517 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a reviews on iTunes, click here: Transformers Podcast on iTunes.





The TFcon Toronto 2018 will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Special guests:

DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated

GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron

HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1

DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1

DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer

AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer

JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light

ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist

NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist

SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist

