Artist*Ken Christiansen,*via his*social media
*channels
,*have shared images of his concept art of the*Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom Rhinox. We have images of Rhinox robot mode from back, front and side plus the big rhino beast mode. As usual, these are early ideas that were modified to make a fully transformable figure, but they give us a good perspective of the creative process involved with this toy. See the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
