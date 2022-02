Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,880

IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #13 iTunes Preview



When an energon treasure trove is unveiled, the race is on! It’s a good thing the Maximals have Cheetor on their side-or is it? Watch out for enemy fire as you survey the iTunes Apple Books preview of Beast Wars issue #13, due in shops March 2nd, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator



When an energon treasure trove is unveiled, the race is on! It's a good thing the Maximals have Cheetor on their side-or is it? Watch out for enemy fire as you survey the iTunes Apple Books preview of Beast Wars issue #13, due in shops March 2nd, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits : Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist), SidVenBlu (Cover Artist), Phillip Johnson (Cover Artist), Colm Griffin (Cover Artist)

