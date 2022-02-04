Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #13 iTunes Preview


When an energon treasure trove is unveiled, the race is on! It’s a good thing the Maximals have Cheetor on their side-or is it? Watch out for enemy fire as you survey the iTunes Apple Books preview of Beast Wars issue #13, due in shops March 2nd, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist), SidVenBlu (Cover Artist), Phillip Johnson (Cover Artist), Colm Griffin (Cover Artist)

The post IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #13 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



