Royal Mail’s official Transformers themed postage stamp collection will be revealed at TFNation 2022. That?s right, you too will have the opportunity to own possibly the only Transformers merchandise to have been personally approved by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II! TFNation attendees will be the first to see the collection?s specially commissioned artwork. You can see examples of other stunning Royal Mail special collections here – https://shop.royalmail.com/special-stamp-issues
but naturally, a Transformers collection will of course be? More Than Meets The Eye! Stay tuned to this space and the TFNation blog
for details about the convention?s scheduled August 12-14 » Continue Reading.
