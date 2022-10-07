Via the*Optimus Prime Collectors United Facebook Group
*we have our first look at the new*Jada Toys Metalfigs Transformers G1 & Beast Wars 4-Pack.* These are full die-cast chibi-style mini figures of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Optimus Primal. They come in a nice window box and they are quite a smaller scale compared to the previous individually packaged Metalfigs G1 Optimus Prime and Bumblebee.
We are yet to see more details about these 4 pack, but you can sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
