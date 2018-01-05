Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 09:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,509
Happy 10th birthday, Transformers Animated!


On 26 December 2007, a new Transformers show, Transformers Animated, made its debut with a three episode pilot which launched a new and different take on the Transformers mythos. Where Optimus Prime was once the supreme commander of the Autobot forces, now he was just a lowly starship captain of a spacebridge repair crew. The Decepticons were powerful and formidable, and the setting was an Earth 50 years into the future, where high technology made robots commonplace and technologically enhanced super villains a part of life. This was*Transformers Animated. We’ve chosen to mark its ten-year anniversary today, on the anniversary &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Happy 10th birthday, Transformers Animated! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.




Today, 01:06 AM   #2
RNSrobot
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,841
Re: Happy 10th birthday, Transformers Animated!
Aw. Excellent show, excellent toys, shoved aside by Hasbro as fast as they could for more movie garbage. =\
Today, 03:04 AM   #3
Baryonyx
Machine War
Baryonyx's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: Edmonton
Posts: 282
Re: Happy 10th birthday, Transformers Animated!
My favorite Transformers show ever. Just terrific.
