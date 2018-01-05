|
Happy 10th birthday, Transformers Animated!
On 26 December 2007, a new Transformers show, Transformers Animated, made its debut with a three episode pilot which launched a new and different take on the Transformers mythos. Where Optimus Prime was once the supreme commander of the Autobot forces, now he was just a lowly starship captain of a spacebridge repair crew. The Decepticons were powerful and formidable, and the setting was an Earth 50 years into the future, where high technology made robots commonplace and technologically enhanced super villains a part of life. This was*Transformers Animated. We’ve chosen to mark its ten-year anniversary today, on the anniversary » Continue Reading.
