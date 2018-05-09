|
Official Images And Videos Of McDonald?s Happy Meal Transformers: Cyberverse Chibi Fi
Back in early May, we reported
that McDonald’s outlets in several countries will give away Transformers: Cyberverse chibi figures with every Happy Meal. Yesterday, McDonald’s Russia has updated their official website
to feature official images, 360 degree turnarounds, a commercial and videos of each toy in action. Each character also carries a bio which we translated for your reading pleasure. Bumblebee with rocket launcher: Autobot-scout loyal to Optimus Prime. Insert the projectile into the rocket launcher, press the red button and hit any target! Windblade with rotating turbines: Autobot warrior. Click on the red button on the back » Continue Reading.
