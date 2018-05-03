Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,201
Studio Series Wave 2 Voyager Brawl In-Hand Images


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*is456 for sharing some new in-hand images of*Studio Series Wave 2 Voyager Brawl. We have images of the packaging and we can see the figure out of the box, but still on its inner plastic bubble. This new mold seems bigger and more movie-accurate than the original Transformers 2007 Deluxe mold, and it will sure become a nice alternative to the Leader Class Brawl toy. You can check out the mirrored images after the jump and then sound off your impressions at the 2005 Boards!

The post Studio Series Wave 2 Voyager Brawl In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



