Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Pop Culture Shock Collectibles: G1 Shocwave Classic Scale Statue Prototype Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,561
Pop Culture Shock Collectibles: G1 Shocwave Classic Scale Statue Prototype Images


Pop Culture Shock Collectibles Collectors Group*have just revealed a new entry in their officially licensed cell-shaded line of Transformers. Prepare shelf space in your collection for the*Generation 1 Shockwave Classic Scale Statue! The gray prototype reveals a very cartoon-accurate sculpt with the option to add a small Shockwave gun for the right hand as seen in the G1 episode “Desertion Of The Dinobots”. We are yet to see the colored statue, but we are sure your optics will be pleased with our first images. This statue should stand approximately 10 1/2 tall (27 cm) as with <a href="https://news.tfw2005.com/2018/06/04/pop-culture-shock-classic-series-g1-optimus-prime-statue-gallery-and-pre-order-364817">other Pop &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Pop Culture Shock Collectibles: G1 Shocwave Classic Scale Statue Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
NEW HASBRO TRANSFORMERS VINTAGE G1 REISSUE SOUNDWAVE &CONDOR CASSETTE BUZZSAW
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER HOTLINK ACTION FIGURE
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-02 Soundwave Deception ToysRUs CIB +GIFT
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.