|
Takara Tomy Generations Selects Super Megatron Web Comic/Manga Chapter 2 English Tran
Courtesy of*Tets Toys and Shenanigans
*blog, we can share for you the*English translation of*Takara Tomy Generations Selects Super Megatron Web Comic/Manga Chapter 2. We can finally read all the story of this 2-part manga which is also part 8 of the Generations Selects story. The Primus Vanguard, lead by Blue Big Convoy (and formed with a plethora of blue Transformers), come to save Convoy/Optimus Prime. But Super Megatron steals the power of the Blue Alpha Matrix and becomes Ultra Megatron Omega. Only Primus (in the form of a golden G1 Rodimus Prime) can stop it momentarily. In » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Generations Selects Super Megatron Web Comic/Manga Chapter 2 English Translation
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca