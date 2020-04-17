Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Generations Selects Super Megatron Web Comic/Manga Chapter 2 English Tran
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:41 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,561
Takara Tomy Generations Selects Super Megatron Web Comic/Manga Chapter 2 English Tran


Courtesy of*Tets Toys and Shenanigans*blog, we can share for you the*English translation of*Takara Tomy Generations Selects Super Megatron Web Comic/Manga Chapter 2. We can finally read all the story of this 2-part manga which is also part 8 of the Generations Selects story. The Primus Vanguard, lead by Blue Big Convoy (and formed with a plethora of blue Transformers), come to save Convoy/Optimus Prime. But Super Megatron steals the power of the Blue Alpha Matrix and becomes Ultra Megatron Omega. Only Primus (in the form of a golden G1 Rodimus Prime) can stop it momentarily. In &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Generations Selects Super Megatron Web Comic/Manga Chapter 2 English Translation appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
NEW HASBRO TRANSFORMERS VINTAGE G1 REISSUE SOUNDWAVE &CONDOR CASSETTE BUZZSAW
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER HOTLINK ACTION FIGURE
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-02 Soundwave Deception ToysRUs CIB +GIFT
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.