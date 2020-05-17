Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  May Week 3
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,684
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  May Week 3


And we are back with our international sightings round up. We know we are facing difficult times, but at the same time we know many fans need some distraction and relax. Stay alert and respect your government regulations in your respective countries. This week we can report Earthrise and Cyberverse sightings in Europe and South America respectively. Transformers Cyberverse Wave 7 Warrior Class In Germany *Our very own Nevermore*found the new Warrior*Class Starscream (Cybertronian Mode) and Hammerbyte at Smyths Toys in Duisburg-Meiderich Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe Class In Chile  Via a post in <a href="https://www.facebook.com/groups/27945439627?view=permalink&#38;id=1015832600138962 8&#38;anchor_composer=false">Transformers Chile FB &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  May Week 3 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Hasbro / Bandai / Tomy 1984+ Gobot Lot
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-32 OPTIMUS PRIMAL w/diecast mace (MIB)
Transformers
Transformers Generations Titans Return Fortress Maximus CIB
Transformers
1980's Hasbro G1 Transformers / Go Bots Lot
Transformers
1985 G1 Hasbro Japan Omega Supreme Autobot Transformers w/ Box & Papers WORKS
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:43 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.