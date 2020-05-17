|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up May Week 3
And we are back with our international sightings round up. We know we are facing difficult times, but at the same time we know many fans need some distraction and relax. Stay alert and respect your government regulations in your respective countries. This week we can report Earthrise and Cyberverse sightings in Europe and South America respectively. Transformers Cyberverse Wave 7 Warrior Class In Germany
*Our very own Nevermore*found the new Warrior*Class Starscream (Cybertronian Mode) and Hammerbyte at Smyths Toys in Duisburg-Meiderich Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe Class In Chile
Via a post in Transformers Chile FB
