My G1 Masterpiece collection With quantine I finally got around to upgrading my collection (season 1/2) and building a decent shrine to showcase them. Nearly complete, just trying to locate a few more figures.



Where available I went with official Takara/Hasbro figures. MP-36+ for alt mode and MP-36 for bot mode(busted 36+ during transformation but didnt really care for him in bot mode so it worked out), Hasbro soundwave will be getting his eyes painted red soon.



Siege jet fire may one day get upgraded to fantoys but for now content with this version.



Zeta toys Superion and Bruticus

Toyworld 07X devastator

X-transbots Menasor (not complete yet)



KFC blaster and cassettes.

KFC reflector

Mastermind insecticons

Ocular max mirage and hoist

X-Transbots trail breaker, sea spray, cosmos, beach comber

Fanstoys war path

Giga power Dino bots



Still waiting on the remaining season 1/2 cast before taking the plunge on movie/season 3. Attached Thumbnails