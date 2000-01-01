Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:38 AM   #1
Masterpiece collect
Mini-Con
Join Date: May 2020
Location: Grande Prairie, Alberta
Posts: 2
My G1 Masterpiece collection
With quantine I finally got around to upgrading my collection (season 1/2) and building a decent shrine to showcase them. Nearly complete, just trying to locate a few more figures.

Where available I went with official Takara/Hasbro figures. MP-36+ for alt mode and MP-36 for bot mode(busted 36+ during transformation but didnt really care for him in bot mode so it worked out), Hasbro soundwave will be getting his eyes painted red soon.

Siege jet fire may one day get upgraded to fantoys but for now content with this version.

Zeta toys Superion and Bruticus
Toyworld 07X devastator
X-transbots Menasor (not complete yet)

KFC blaster and cassettes.
KFC reflector
Mastermind insecticons
Ocular max mirage and hoist
X-Transbots trail breaker, sea spray, cosmos, beach comber
Fanstoys war path
Giga power Dino bots

Still waiting on the remaining season 1/2 cast before taking the plunge on movie/season 3.
Reply With Quote
Re: My G1 Masterpiece collection
A few images of the progression on my collection over the years. The biggest gains were recently trapped in isolation.
