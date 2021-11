Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,494

Transformers Studio Series Core Class Bumblebee Movie Shockwave In-Hand Images



Via*PrimevsPrime on Youtube*we have our first in-hand images of the highly anticipated*Transformers Core Class Bumblebee Movie Shockwave. This a very nice rendition of Shockwave, as seen in the Cybertron battle in the Bumblebee movie, for the small core class scale. Robot mode looks pretty movie-accurate and detailed for a figure this size, and we finally have a look at his Cybertronian tank mode. We also have comparison images next to other core class figures. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as PrimevsPrime video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let

