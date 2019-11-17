Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Cyberverse Season Two: More Léo Chiola Character Design Artwork


Digital Dimension concept artist and character designer Léo Chiola expanded upon the artwork shared in his Transformers Cyberverse season two gallery by adding concept views of Sky-Byte with and without the Spark Armor acquired in the episode “Infinite Vendetta.” A sample of Chiola’s designs are attached to this post, while you can click here to visit the entire gallery. Remember to check out our Cyberverse season three coverage, then stay tuned to the 2005 boards for what are sure to be more Cyberverse updates from the 2020 edition of Toy Fair New York!

The post Transformers Cyberverse Season Two: More Léo Chiola Character Design Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



