|
IDWs Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Issue #3 Sneak Peek
IDW Manager, Creative Development / Senior Editor Tom Waltz is back on the sneak peek beat, as a semi-familiar figure looms large: In #Transformers
/#Ghostbusters
#3 (#GhostsOfCybertron
Part 3, Aug 2019), the ‘busters get another surprise Cybertronian visitor to the firehouse. Wonder who it could be…? Full credits
: (W) Erik Burnham (A/CA) Dan Schoening Check out the attached artwork and then share your thoughts about it on the 2005 boards!
The post IDWs Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Issue #3 Sneak Peek
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca