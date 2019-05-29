Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Issue #3 Sneak Peek
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,789
IDWs Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Issue #3 Sneak Peek


IDW Manager, Creative Development / Senior Editor Tom Waltz is back on the sneak peek beat, as a semi-familiar figure looms large: In #Transformers/#Ghostbusters #3 (#GhostsOfCybertron Part 3, Aug 2019), the ‘busters get another surprise Cybertronian visitor to the firehouse. Wonder who it could be…? Full credits: (W) Erik Burnham (A/CA) Dan Schoening Check out the attached artwork and then share your thoughts about it on the 2005 boards!

The post IDWs Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Issue #3 Sneak Peek appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.

For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Prentender Monsters Monstructor Lot
Transformers
Transformers
1984 G1 Soundwave Complete In Box
Transformers
Transformers
Large Lot Of Transformers Toys From 2008 - 2017 Plus Bonus Toys
Transformers
VINTAGE KING DAM DIACLONE TAKARA 3 IN 1 DIE-CAST TRANSFORMERS ROBOTS SET IN BOX
Transformers
Combiner Wars Transformers Megatron And Alpha Bravo
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:47 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.