Transformers Botbots Series 2 ? 8-Packs Out At Peruvian Retail
Via Transformers Peru Facebook
, we have an unexpected sighting of new toys in South American markets. The Transformers* Botbots Series 2 8-Packs were found At Peruvian Retail. The 8-packs were found at Tottus Supermarket in Las Begonias, San Isidro in Lima for 69.90 Soles or $20.83 which is a bit expensive for small toys in the eye of a casual customer here. It’s not common to see new toys in these months in the area. We hope this means other lines will hit shelves soon. The Siege and Studio Series commercial have been uploaded into the respective Latin American » Continue Reading.
