Old Today, 04:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,789
Transformers Botbots Series 2 ? 8-Packs Out At Peruvian Retail


Via Transformers Peru Facebook, we have an unexpected sighting of new toys in South American markets. The Transformers* Botbots Series 2 8-Packs were found At Peruvian Retail. The 8-packs were found at Tottus Supermarket in Las Begonias, San Isidro in Lima for 69.90 Soles or $20.83 which is a bit expensive for small toys in the eye of a casual customer here. It’s not common to see new toys in these months in the area. We hope this means other lines will hit shelves soon. The Siege and Studio Series commercial have been uploaded into the respective Latin American &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Botbots Series 2 – 8-Packs Out At Peruvian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



