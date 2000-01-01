Here it is, a plastic bag with a Transformer inside of it. Definitely, environmentally conscious and a very minimalist approach to packaging. I can appreciate that and the fantastic price even more.
With Open and Play, as most people familiar with the Transformer/ 3rd Party collectible scene knows, does not include instructions and as the company philosophy and name dictates, they want the purchaser to open it and play with the toy.
Big Cannon (Galvatron) as it is semi-transformed in the bag with no plastic trays or styrofoam. It is purely no frills and because there is no protection from jostling or bumps, I recommend a quick examination before purchase.
A decent-sized figure with good masterpiece-esque proportions. It is simplistic with strong clean lines. This will not replace the other offerings from companiies like DX9 and Fans Toys. It is a nice compliment for the Galvatron fan and collector.
According to the Tuna Standard, it is definitely MP scaled and sports some decent weight. The plastic feels nice (maybe a grade better than official products) and not cheap, but does not have any metal parts.
The cannon is looks good despite the visible screws on the other side.
The alt mode is good and is pretty bang on. The cannon can be mounted as I have shown (which I prefer) or with just the orange barrel.
Overall, I like Big Cannon despite its shortcomings compared to his counterparts but he is what he is and at a killer price. If he was available as a mainline product he would have sold like hotcakes. Open and Play has demonstrated that you can still produce a good-looking figure with good materials at a decent price for the consumer.
Here he is scaled beside a Leader class and if you shrunk down Big Cannon to fit leader class sizes Hasbro could make a nice profit.
I definitely can't wait for more from Open and Play. Rodimus Prime, Ultra Magnus, Kup, Arcee, Scourge, Cyclonus, bring them all on!