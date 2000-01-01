Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Sponsor News: New Items in Stock at TFTOYS.CA
Today, 06:32 PM
omegacanuck
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Calgary
Posts: 84
Sponsor News: New Items in Stock at TFTOYS.CA
New this week at TFTOYS.CA we just got in a large shipment of new Takara items including:
Takara Masterpiece MP-12+ Lambor (Sideswipe)
Takara Legends LG47 Kickback
Takara Legends LG48 Brawn
Takara Legends LG49 Triggerhappy
Takara Legends LG50 Sixshot
Takara Legends LG51 Double Cross (Twinferno)
Takara Legends LG52 Misfire
Takara Legends LG53 Broadside
Check them all our on our website, now ready to ship.
omegacanuck
