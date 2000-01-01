Today, 03:21 PM #1 Fear or Courage Machine War Join Date: Apr 2008 Location: Pickering Posts: 287 Fear or Courage's Next Convention Appearance



Prices are basically suggestions, go ahead and shoot me an offer, since I'm ballparking the numbers, I'll negotiate and take (reasonable) offers, as well as cut rates if you're gonna take a bunch. I can take some photos, too, if requested.



I was never a MIB/MOC collector, so everything is loose, with no box, unless otherwise noted. However, everythings been, of course, kept in a clean environment, and taken care of. IMPORTANT: ALL figures with stickers have them APPLIED, unless otherwise noted. I also have a few reprolabels sets I never used that Ill throw in as well, if wanted. Also, all figures post-Unicron-Trilogy likely have instructions if you like, Ill just need to dig them out to confirm. Finally, anything with significant production flaws or damage has them noted in good faith, and Ill give everything a double-checking again before selling it.



Beast Wars (Note: These are in pretty good shape, but are from childhood, so they all have minor paint wear/slightly dinged chrome. Nothing too bad, though, and I'll take photos if requested):

Ramulus $20

TM2 Cybershark $30

Transmetal Optimus Primal (no accessories) $20

Transmetal Razorclaw $10

Optimus Minor (missing whip) $5

Tigerhawk $50



Beast Machines:

Megatron $40

Mega Cheetor (minor chrome wear) $20

McDonalds Rattrap $10

Deluxe Thrust $20

Mega Rattrap $30

Obsidian $10

Mirage $10

Deluxe Jetstorm $20

Triceradon $15



Robots in Disguise 2001:

Ruination: Missing his combined mode fists, otherwise 100 percent complete and in great condition, $30

Sideways and Axer: Loose, electronics not working (probably needs batteries), Axer is missing his kickstand, $20 for pair.

Junker Prowl (One door broken off, chest chrome chipped, missile split, all accessories and door itself present) $2

Tow Line vs. Skyfire: Skyfire is missing his gun, otherwise complete, $20

Skid-Z vs. Wind Sheer, $30

Storm Jet $20

X-Brawn $30

Super X-Brawn $30

Prowl $30

Megatron (minor chrome wear) $50

Predacon Trio (minor chrome wear) $45

Super Optimus Prime (missing one tire, another is split, chrome wear on chest) $40

Super Ultra Magnus (split tire, missing missiles) $40



Armada:

Megatron (complete, electronics work) $40

Thundercracker (missing minicon) $20



Revenge of the Fallen:

Legends Devastator Set: $40



Hunt for the Decepticons:

Voyager Battle Blades Optimus Prime $30



Reveal the Shield:

Deluxe (laser) Optimus $20



Generations 1.0:

Scourge $15



Dark of the Moon:

Dinobots Lot (Catilla, Dualor, Rav, Triceradon). $10 for lot

Revoltech Optimus Prime action figure, Mint in Box, $60

Deluxe Starscream, $15





Thrilling 30:

Swerve with Flanker: $10

Tailgate with Groundshaker: $10

Gears with Eclipse: $10







Combiner Wars:

Powerglide, $5







Titans Return:

Brawn, $5

Seaspray, $5

Blurr, with bonus un-applied toyhax sticker sheet: $12

Scourge, missing his larger gun, still includes smaller one, $8





The Last Knight:

Deluxe Hot Rod, $15





Non-TF:

Figma Splatoon Inkling girl, missing laces on one shoe, otherwise complete and Mint in Box, $50

Figma Skyward Sword Link, Mint in Box, one of his left hands is broken at the wrist tab, but could be glued together. $50

Starlord (first short-jacket release) $20

Bionicle Matorans Dalu and Velika $30 for pair

Digimon Digivolving Birdramon/Garudamon (has paint wear) $25

Digimon Digivolving Gargomon/Rapidmon $25



Feedback Thread:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65018

