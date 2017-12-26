|
Takara Tomy Turbo Changers Drift, Slug and Hot Rod Listings And Stock Images
Amazon Japan Website have updated with new listings and stock images of*Takara Tomy Turbo Changers Drift, Slug and Hot Rod. Takara Tomy had released the Turbo Changers line in Japan very slowly. First, we had seen the redecos of the*Knight Armor Changers in the Transformers: The Last Knight toyline
*consisting of TC-01 Optimus Prime, TC-02 Bumblebee, TC-03 Megatron and TC-04 Grimlock. After that, we had seen the release of the one-step*TC-05 Bumblebee, TC-06 Optimus Prime, TC-07 Megatron, and TC-08 Grimlock together with the Japanese exclusive*TC-09 Battle Command Optimus Prime
*(re-issue of the Lost Age LA-01 Optimus Prime Battle Command from
