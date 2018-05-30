|
Ocular Max PS-09 Hellion (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Cliffjumper) Final Product Images And
Thanks to friend site and sponsor The Chosen Prime
*we have the*Final Product Images And Pre-Order of the*Ocular Max Hellion (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Cliffjumper). This is Ocular Max take on a*Masterpiece Scaled G1*Cliffjumper. For all of you interested on this item for your Masterpiece collections, here is a full description of this product: Robot stands at 5″/12 cm tall, scaled with MP-21 Door open to fit in up to 2 mini figures in car. Super joint system that can handle expressive poses. Swappable heads of vivid face expressions Car mode is fully painted. Diecast parts, Rubber tires Also Included: 3 » Continue Reading.
