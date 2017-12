Lost Light #12 Alex Milne & Josh Perez Cover

Alex Milne has shared via Twitter his cover for this months issue of Transformers Lost Light. With colors provided by Josh Perez, the cover depicts Defensor slamming Getaway up against a wall. The cover definitely gets you excited for the conclusion of the Mutineers Trilogy! You can check out the cover, as well as the clean pencil lines, after the jump!The post Lost Light #12 Alex Milne & Josh Perez Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM