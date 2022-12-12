|
HasLab Deathsaurus Project ? 24 Hours Remaining
TFW would like to provide one last reminder for the ongoing HasLab Deathsaurus project. Currently at over 18k backers and with all tiers unlocked, the crowdfund now has 24 hours remaining. If you would like to secure one for yourself, you have until tomorrow to do so at the product page.
