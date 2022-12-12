Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:00 AM
Super_Megatron
HasLab Deathsaurus Project ? 24 Hours Remaining


TFW would like to provide one last reminder for the ongoing HasLab Deathsaurus project. Currently at over 18k backers and with all tiers unlocked, the crowdfund now has 24 hours remaining. If you would like to secure one for yourself, you have until tomorrow to do so at the product page.

The post HasLab Deathsaurus Project – 24 Hours Remaining appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



