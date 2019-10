MCM London Comic Con 2019 Round Up: Cyberverse And Botbots Reveals And Earthrise New

Via Twitter user @GrantWhiteTZ we can share for you some images and information from the Hasbro panel at MCM London Comic Con 2019. Transformers Cyberverse Wave 1 Ultra Class 2020: Hot Rod, Bumblebee, Clobber (new fembot based on Lugnut design. Transforms into a tank), Shockwave and Optimus Prime. The figures can attach a clear plastic armor in robot mode which activates a gimmick. Transformers Cyberverse Wave 1 Ultra Class 2020: Shockwave And Optimus Prime. The biggest toys in the line featuring and easy transformation and a new extra armor. Transformers Botbots Goldrush Games: New Gold painted/chromed Botbots. Gold Botbots from mall trophy store.