MCM London Comic Con 2019 Round Up: Cyberverse And Botbots Reveals And Earthrise New
Via Twitter user*@GrantWhiteTZ
*we can share for you some images and information from the Hasbro panel at*MCM London Comic Con 2019. Transformers Cyberverse Wave 1 Ultra Class 2020: Hot Rod, Bumblebee, Clobber (new fembot based on Lugnut design. Transforms into a tank), Shockwave and Optimus Prime. The figures can attach a clear plastic armor in robot mode which activates a gimmick. Transformers Cyberverse Wave 1 Ultra Class 2020: Shockwave And Optimus Prime.*The biggest toys in the line featuring and easy transformation and a new extra armor. Transformers Botbots Goldrush Games:*New Gold painted/chromed Botbots.*Gold Botbots from mall trophy store. Other Botbots » Continue Reading.
