Super 7 Super Cyborg Soundblaster Official Images & Product Information

The official Super 7 website and social media channels have uploaded a nice set of official images and product information of the new*Super 7 Super Cyborg Soundblaster. The Super Cyborg line brings us big 11-inch vinyl figures molded in G1 retro style. This is a special black redeco of* Super Cyborg Soundwave *inspired by Soundwave's second deco as seen in the G1 Japan series "The Headmasters" with a non-transformable cassette repainted as Ratbat. Super 7 have given him a new bio which reveals Soundblaster as a different character: "The resurrected clone of Soundwave following a fatal duel, Soundblaster carries on the