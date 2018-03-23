Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,949

Power of the Primes Voyager Elita-1 and Hun-Gurrr Released in Canada



Coming on the back of the recent sighting of the Studio Series figures in Canada, we can also report that the Power of the Primes Voyager class figures Elita-1 and Hun-Gurrr have made their way to Canadian retail. Several members of our sister site



The post







More... Coming on the back of the recent sighting of the Studio Series figures in Canada, we can also report that the Power of the Primes Voyager class figures Elita-1 and Hun-Gurrr have made their way to Canadian retail. Several members of our sister site Cybertron.ca report finding Power of the Primes Voyager Wave 2 in various outlets including EB Games in various locations and*AN Games at Young & Dundas in Toronto. Happy hunting, one and all!The post Power of the Primes Voyager Elita-1 and Hun-Gurrr Released in Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.