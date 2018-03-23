|
Power of the Primes Voyager Elita-1 and Hun-Gurrr Released in Canada
Coming on the back of the recent sighting of the Studio Series figures in Canada, we can also report that the Power of the Primes Voyager class figures Elita-1 and Hun-Gurrr have made their way to Canadian retail. Several members of our sister site Cybertron.ca
report finding Power of the Primes Voyager Wave 2 in various outlets including EB Games in various locations and*AN Games at Young & Dundas in Toronto. Happy hunting, one and all!
The post Power of the Primes Voyager Elita-1 and Hun-Gurrr Released in Canada
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.