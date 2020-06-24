|
Transformers x Back To The Future Teaser Image
A big surprise across time and space! The official Transformers Instagram account
*have uploaded a teaser image of the next installment in the Transformers Collaborative line:*Transformers x Back To The Future. The image shows the iconic DeLorean next to the Autobot logo. We are yet to see further details yet, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more information. This announcement may be related to the a Tra GEN Project Future Deluxe Amazon listing
we reported before, and considering that*Ectotron was Project Muller and Maverick was Project Cruise. Excited about this new crossover? What are your expectations? Click on the » Continue Reading.
.
