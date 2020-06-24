Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers x Back To The Future Teaser Image
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,854
Transformers x Back To The Future Teaser Image


A big surprise across time and space! The official Transformers Instagram account*have uploaded a teaser image of the next installment in the Transformers Collaborative line:*Transformers x Back To The Future. The image shows the iconic DeLorean next to the Autobot logo. We are yet to see further details yet, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more information. This announcement may be related to the a Tra GEN Project Future Deluxe Amazon listing we reported before, and considering that*Ectotron was Project Muller and Maverick was Project Cruise. Excited about this new crossover? What are your expectations? Click on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers x Back To The Future Teaser Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:35 PM   #2
steamwhistle
Alternator
steamwhistle's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 954
Re: Transformers x Back To The Future Teaser Image
Bye money. It was nice almost knowing you.
__________________
.
.
"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Feedback thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=steamwhistle
steamwhistle is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers war for cybertron siege Decepticon Spy Patrol habro pulse 4-pack
Transformers
G1 G2 Transformers Lot Skullcruncher Parts Weapons Ransack Ultra Magnus Bruticus
Transformers
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON SIEGE ULTRA MAGNUS LEADER CLASS MISB
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Constructicon Devastator - Used/Not Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:45 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.