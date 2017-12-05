Thanks to weibo user tf-factory
, we have our first look at the highly-anticipated wave 2 deluxes from the new Power of the Primes line! The wave features quite the assortment with Snarl, Sludge, Blackwing, Moonracer, and Rippersnapper. Not only does this wave get collectors started on their Terrorcons and G1 fembots, but it will also complete the Dinobot limbs and Volcanicus with the nearing release of Grimlock! Dreadwind will also be united with his counterpart so fans can form the mighty Dreadwing! In addition to these figures, we also have our first in-package look at Grimlock from the upcoming » Continue Reading.
