Transformers The Last Knight Big Game Spot Screen Caps

Paramount graced us a bit early with the Big Game spot on Youtube earlier tonight, and as always we’ve dug in and grabbed screen HD screen grabs for all the key scenes.* Check out over 80 shots in 2560 x 1442 resolution after the break!* Feel free to share your own over on the 2005 Boards! The commercial should air in the 2nd quarter tomorrow so get ready!The post Transformers The Last Knight Big Game Spot Screen Caps appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM