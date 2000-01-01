Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
imfallenangel
Tired of waiting for FRENZY?
Simple solution... make one.
Yonoid
Re: Tired of waiting for FRENZY?
finally a rumble
imfallenangel
Re: Tired of waiting for FRENZY?


DanicusTF(cdn)
Re: Tired of waiting for FRENZY?
What paint did you use to make Rumble?
imfallenangel
Re: Tired of waiting for FRENZY?
I only use Tamiya paint now.

This is blue (x-4), but I mixed in a few drops of white to made it closer to Soundwave's blue.
