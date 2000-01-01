Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:10 PM
#
1
imfallenangel
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 523
Tired of waiting for FRENZY?
Simple solution... make one.
imfallenangel
Yesterday, 11:11 PM
#
2
Yonoid
Animated
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,841
Re: Tired of waiting for FRENZY?
finally a rumble
Yesterday, 11:12 PM
#
3
imfallenangel
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 523
Re: Tired of waiting for FRENZY?
imfallenangel
Yesterday, 11:40 PM
#
4
DanicusTF(cdn)
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Sydney, Nova Scotia
Posts: 511
Re: Tired of waiting for FRENZY?
What paint did you use to make Rumble?
DanicusTF(cdn)
Yesterday, 11:52 PM
#
5
imfallenangel
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 523
Re: Tired of waiting for FRENZY?
Quote:
Originally Posted by
DanicusTF(cdn)
What paint did you use to make Rumble?
I only use Tamiya paint now.
This is blue (x-4), but I mixed in a few drops of white to made it closer to Soundwave's blue.
imfallenangel
