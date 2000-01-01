imfallenangel Robot in Disguise Join Date: Sep 2014 Location: Ottawa Posts: 523

Re: Tired of waiting for FRENZY? Quote: DanicusTF(cdn) Originally Posted by What paint did you use to make Rumble?



This is blue (x-4), but I mixed in a few drops of white to made it closer to Soundwave's blue. I only use Tamiya paint now.This is blue (x-4), but I mixed in a few drops of white to made it closer to Soundwave's blue.