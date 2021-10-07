Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Tracks Confirmed As A Toy Tokyo Shared Exclusive In The US


The official*Funko Instagram*have confirmed that the upcoming*Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Tracks*will be a Toy Tokyo shared exclusive in the US. The new*Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Tracks was officially revealed recently, but we had even seen some in-hand images of this figure in October. It seems Tracks was planned for New York Comic Con, but it was pushed back to a later date. Funko Pop Tracks should also be available first at Emerald City Comic Con. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and let us know your impressions &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Tracks Confirmed As A Toy Tokyo Shared Exclusive In The US appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



